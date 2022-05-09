Search at Pulse Hospital in Ranchi: Bureaucrat Pooja Singhal's husband grilled by ED

The Enforcement Directorate on Sunday interrogated Abhishek Jha, husband of Pooja Singhal, IAS, in connection with searches at Pulse Hospital, said sources.

He was investigated at the ED Zonal office.

According to sources, ED conducted raids at Pulse Hospital, Ranchi. The hospital owner is a close relative of Pooja Singhal, Secretary, Mines and Geology, in the state of Jharkhand, they added. (ANI)

