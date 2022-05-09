Left Menu

Search at Pulse Hospital in Ranchi: Bureaucrat Pooja Singhal's husband grilled by ED

The Enforcement Directorate on Sunday interrogated Abhishek Jha, husband of Pooja Singhal, IAS, in connection with searches at Pulse Hospital, said sources.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 09-05-2022 03:49 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 03:49 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
He was investigated at the ED Zonal office.

According to sources, ED conducted raids at Pulse Hospital, Ranchi. The hospital owner is a close relative of Pooja Singhal, Secretary, Mines and Geology, in the state of Jharkhand, they added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

