EU should seize Russian reserves to rebuild Ukraine, Borrell says - FT
Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2022 09:56 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 09:42 IST
European Union capitals should consider seizing frozen Russian foreign exchange reserves to help pay for the cost of rebuilding Ukraine after the war, EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in an interview with the Financial Times.
