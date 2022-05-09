BSF shoots down drone carrying heroin along border in Punjab
The Border Security Force BSF has shot down a drone coming from Pakistan, which was carrying heroin, in Punjabs Amritsar, said the force on Monday.The BSF said it recovered nine packets of heroin from the drone, thwarting a smuggling bid from across the border.Frontier BSF troops foiled another smuggling attempt through Pak drone.
The BSF said it recovered nine packets of heroin from the drone, thwarting a smuggling bid from across the border.
"Frontier #BSF troops foiled another smuggling attempt through Pak drone. Vigilant BSF troops fired at the drone coming from Pak & brought it down. Drone carrying 9 packets suspected to be #Heroin (10.670Kgs) in a bag were also recovered," said the BSF (Punjab Frontier) in a tweet.
