The Border Security Force BSF has shot down a drone coming from Pakistan, which was carrying heroin, in Punjabs Amritsar, said the force on Monday.The BSF said it recovered nine packets of heroin from the drone, thwarting a smuggling bid from across the border.Frontier BSF troops foiled another smuggling attempt through Pak drone.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2022 09:56 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 09:42 IST
BSF shoots down drone carrying heroin along border in Punjab
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) has shot down a drone coming from Pakistan, which was carrying heroin, in Punjab's Amritsar, said the force on Monday.

The BSF said it recovered nine packets of heroin from the drone, thwarting a smuggling bid from across the border.

"Frontier #BSF troops foiled another smuggling attempt through Pak drone. Vigilant BSF troops fired at the drone coming from Pak & brought it down. Drone carrying 9 packets suspected to be #Heroin (10.670Kgs) in a bag were also recovered," said the BSF (Punjab Frontier) in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

