MP Khargone violence: 3 main accused arrested; 182 people held so far in 72 cases

PTI | Khargone | Updated: 09-05-2022 10:15 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 10:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Police have arrested three of the main accused in the violence in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone city during the Ram Navami celebration last month, an official said.

With this, 182 people have so far been arrested in 72 cases registered in connection with the violence which took place on April 10, Special Armed Force Commandant Ankit Jaiswal, posted temporarily in Khargone, told reporters late Sunday night.

The search was on for the other accused, he said.

Stone-pelting, clashes, and arson took place during the Ram Navami celebration in the city on April 10.

One of the main accused, Iqbal Bani, who allegedly incited the violence in the Anand Nagar area, and Afzal, the main accused of riots in the Bhatwadi area, have been arrested from nearby Jaora town (in Ratlam district) and Indore, respectively, Jaiswal said.

Another key accused, Arsh aka Kaif, was arrested from Kasrawad town in Khargone district, he added.

After the violence last month, curfew was clamped in the city and it was lifted 24 days later on May 4 evening.

