Taiwan says 'very difficult' to get WHO invite, but trying hard

It will be "very difficult" for Taiwan to get an invite to a major World Health Organization meeting this month, but efforts are continuing, Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said on Monday. In particular, Taipei has complained that exclusion from the WHO has hampered efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Taiwan attended the World Health Assembly, the WHO's decision-making body, as an observer from 2009-to 2016 when Taipei-Beijing relations warmed.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 09-05-2022 10:44 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 10:34 IST
Joseph Wu Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Taiwan

It will be "very difficult" for Taiwan to get an invite to a major World Health Organization meeting this month, but efforts are continuing, Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said on Monday. Taiwan is excluded from most global organizations because of objections from China, which considers it one of its provinces and not a separate country. In particular, Taipei has complained that exclusion from the WHO has hampered efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taiwan attended the World Health Assembly, the WHO's decision-making body, as an observer from 2009-to 2016 when Taipei-Beijing relations warmed. But China blocked further participation after the election of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, who China views as a separatist - a charge she rejects. Taking lawmaker questions in parliament, Wu said they were continuing to seek an invite.

"The difficulty is very high, but we are still proactively striving for it," he added. While China has signaled it would not approve an invite for Taiwan this year, the democratically governed island has won strong support from Western allies, including the G7 group of advanced industrialized countries, to be allowed in.

The U.S. House of Representatives last month unanimously passed legislation calling on the State Department to submit a plan to help Taiwan regain its observer status. Taiwan's Deputy Health Minister Lee Li-Feng is leading a delegation to Geneva, where she hopes to have meetings with other health ministers on the sidelines and press Taiwan's case for participation, Wu said.

Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-Chung will be staying put to oversee the fight against a surge in COVID-19 cases at home, with some 290,000 infections reported since the start of the year, though most of those have had either no or light symptoms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

