Left Menu

MP: Man fakes his death to evade arrest for theft of Rs 6.65 lakh; arrested after 9 months

Namdeos family members then identified the body as his and even performed the last rites and other post-death rituals, the official said.But, later the DNA test report said the deceaseds sample did not match with Namdeos family members, he said.While a probe into the case was on, trader Agrawal, while on way to Bageshwar Dham temple, spotted Namdeo on May 3 this year near Gadha Tigadda area near here.

PTI | Chhatarpur | Updated: 09-05-2022 11:31 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 11:29 IST
MP: Man fakes his death to evade arrest for theft of Rs 6.65 lakh; arrested after 9 months
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have nabbed a 34-year-old man, nine months after he faked his death to evade arrest after allegedly stealing Rs 6.65 lakh cash of a trader in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, an official said on Monday. The accused's family had also performed the last rites of an unidentified body, claiming to be him, but the DNA of the deceased did not match with the man's family members, which revealed the truth, the official said. On July 16 last year, trader Sudhir Agrawal had complained at Bamitha police station that a pick-up vehicle's driver, Sunil Namdeo, delivered some iron rods sent by him at a place in Rajnagar town, collected Rs 6.65 lakh cash from there and then went missing, sub-divisional officer of police, Manmohan Singh Baghel said. The vehicle was later found abandoned near a warehouse, he said.

On July 24, 2021, an unidentified body was found in Kodahar area under Bamitha police station limits. Namdeo's family members then identified the body as his and even performed the last rites and other post-death rituals, the official said.

But, later the DNA test report said the deceased's sample did not match with Namdeo's family members, he said.

While a probe into the case was on, trader Agrawal, while on way to Bageshwar Dham temple, spotted Namdeo on May 3 this year near the Gadha Tigadda area here. When Agrawal asked for his money, Namdeo allegedly threatened the businessman with dire consequences and told the latter that he was already dead in police records, the official said. Agrawal subsequently approached the police and lodged a complaint, based on which the police formed a team and arrested Namdeo from the Gadha Tigadda area last week, the official said. The police also seized Rs five lakh from Namdeo's possession, he said. A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022