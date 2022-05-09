Left Menu

Four-member police team formed to look into BJYM activist's death

A four-member team has been constituted by the Kolkata Police to investigate the circumstances that led to the death of BJP youth wing activist Arjun Chaurasia, a senior officer said on Monday, three days after the saffron camp workers body was found hanging at an abandoned building in the citys Kashipur area.The team, comprising officers of the detective department and the local police station, is currently trying to examine Chaurasias cell phone.We are trying to unlock the phone and have sought help from his family members.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-05-2022 11:47 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 11:47 IST
Four-member police team formed to look into BJYM activist's death
  • Country:
  • India

A four-member team has been constituted by the Kolkata Police to investigate the circumstances that led to the death of BJP youth wing activist Arjun Chaurasia, a senior officer said on Monday, three days after the saffron camp worker's body was found hanging at an abandoned building in the city’s Kashipur area.

The team, comprising officers of the detective department and the local police station, is currently trying to examine Chaurasia's cell phone.

''We are trying to unlock the phone and have sought help from his family members. Once the phone is unlocked, we will get several answers. We are also trying to get access to his email account,'' he said.

The senior officer said that CCTV footages gathered from the area are being looked into.

''We cannot talk much about it for now as the investigation is at a very nascent stage,'' he said.

Chaurasia's family members, meanwhile, said they have received a notice from the police, asking them to meet the investigating officers but that would be possible only after Tuesday, once all funeral rituals have been performed.

His mother and brother had earlier claimed that Chaurasia was threatened of dire consequences by unknown miscreants, shortly before he went missing on Thursday night.

They, however, did not say why he was threatened.

The BJYM activist’s death had triggered protests in parts of the state, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was in Bengal on a two-day visit, calling for a CBI inquiry into the case.

The post-mortem was conducted at Eastern Command Hospital in Alipore, a defence healthcare facility, in accordance with the directions of the Calcutta High Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022