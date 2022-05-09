Left Menu

NIA detains Chota Shakeel's associate Salim Fruit in Mumbai after raids at multiple places

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-05-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 11:58 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday morning detained gangster Chhota Shakeel's aide Salim Qureshi aka Salim Fruit in Mumbai after conducting raids at over 20 places here and in adjoining Thane district against associates of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, an official said.

The NIA picked up Qureshi, the husband of Shakeel's sister-in-law, from his residence in the Bhendi Bazar area of south Mumbai, he said. The central agency conducted raids at a housing society in Mumbai's Nagpada area, Bhendi Bazar, Santacruz, Mahim, Goregaon areas of Mumbai, Mumbra in Thane, and other places against associates of Dawood Ibrahim.

Several hawala operators and drug peddlers were allegedly associated with Ibrahim, the official said.

In February this year, the Enforcement Directorate had questioned Qureshi as part of its probe in a money laundering case linked to Dawood Ibrahim.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

