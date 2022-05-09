2 scrap dealers held for holding cops captive in Thane

Two scrap dealers were arrested for allegedly keeping two policemen captive in their godown in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off about stolen rail tracks, two personnel from the Mahatma Fule Chowk police station in Kalyan town went to inspect the godown on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday.

They found some rail tracks kept under other scrap items. While the policemen were checking the premises, the accused closed the premises, allegedly locking the two cops inside, MFC police station's senior inspector Ashok Honmane said.

The cops sought help from the police station, which sent some personnel there and the two security men were rescued after about half an hour, the official said. The police later arrested scrap dealers Shaukat Shaikh and Isaque Bhagwan, and also informed the railway police about the matter, he said. A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

