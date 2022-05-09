Left Menu

Shah reviews Indo-Bangla border situation in Assam, interacts with locals

PTI | Mankachar | Updated: 09-05-2022 12:30 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 12:29 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reviewed the situation along the Assam-Bangladesh border from the Mankachar sector of the state.

Shah, who arrived at the Kamakhya Hilltop via a chopper earlier in the day, offered prayers at the temple there before leaving for the Mankachar.

He was welcomed by officials of the BSF and the state government at the border outpost.

The home minister, accompanied by BSF officials, reviewed the border situation from an observation tower set up for the occasion. He was also seen interacting with local villagers, who had gathered in the area.

A flag march was conducted by the border personnel of both India and Bangladesh in the presence of the Union minister.

Shah is likely to discuss issues related to infiltration, cattle-smuggling, boundary fencing, and river patrolling with senior BSF officials at the Sadartilla camp, sources in the paramilitary force said.

The home minister, who is in Assam on a two-day visit, is scheduled to attend several programs on Monday and Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

