Heroin worth Rs 15 cr seized, two arrested in Assam

Heroin worth Rs 15 crore was seized and two people were arrested in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Monday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Assam Police and CRPF conducted a vehicle search at 12 Mile in Dillai police station area along the Assam-Nagaland inter-state boundary, and seized around two kg of heroin concealed in 152 soapboxes from a vehicle, Karbi Anglong Deputy Superintendent of Police Nahid Karishma said.

Two occupants of the vehicle, who hail from Manipur and Nagaland, were arrested, the officer said.

''In a big and smart op, @assampolice intercepted a car at 12 Mile under Dillai PS and recovered 152 soapboxes containing 1.995 kg suspected Heroin. Two persons from 2 neighboring states were apprehended. Further investigation is on. Keep it up Assam Police,'' Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

