Left Menu

Heroin worth Rs 15 cr seized, two arrested in Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 09-05-2022 12:31 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 12:30 IST
Heroin worth Rs 15 cr seized, two arrested in Assam
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heroin worth Rs 15 crore was seized and two people were arrested in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Monday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Assam Police and CRPF conducted a vehicle search at 12 Mile in Dillai police station area along the Assam-Nagaland inter-state boundary, and seized around two kg of heroin concealed in 152 soapboxes from a vehicle, Karbi Anglong Deputy Superintendent of Police Nahid Karishma said.

Two occupants of the vehicle, who hail from Manipur and Nagaland, were arrested, the officer said.

''In a big and smart op, @assampolice intercepted a car at 12 Mile under Dillai PS and recovered 152 soapboxes containing 1.995 kg suspected Heroin. Two persons from 2 neighboring states were apprehended. Further investigation is on. Keep it up Assam Police,'' Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022