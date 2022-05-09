Putin says 'West was preparing to invade our land'
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-05-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 12:52 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia's intervention in Ukraine had been necessary because the West was "preparing for the invasion of our land, including Crimea".
Putin was speaking at the annual Victory Day parade on Moscow's Red Square marking the anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- Soviet Union
- Nazi
- Moscow
- Putin
- Vladimir Putin
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Crimea
- Kevin Liffey
- Russian
- World War Two
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 10-Russia renews Mariupol attack, missiles hit Odesa, Ukraine says
Ukraine battered again; Zelenskyy says US officials to visit
WRAPUP 1-Russia renews Mariupol attacks, top US officials to visit Kyiv, Ukraine says
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Ukraine says it hit Russian command post