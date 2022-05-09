Four missiles hit Odesa area in southern Ukraine, Ukrainian military says
Ukraine's military said on Monday that four high-precision Onyx missiles fired from the Russian-controlled Crimea peninsula had struck the Odesa area in southern Ukraine, but gave no other details.
