Left Menu

National Lok Adalat: Two widows get over Rs 68 lakh as compensation for death of husbands in road accidents

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-05-2022 13:58 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 13:58 IST
National Lok Adalat: Two widows get over Rs 68 lakh as compensation for death of husbands in road accidents
  • Country:
  • India

The National Lok Adalat held in Thane recently ordered a total settlement of over Rs 68 lakh to two widows, whose husbands died on the same day in road accidents in Maval and Thane, an official said on Monday.

The NLA was held on Saturday and in the first case Sarika Thorat (32) was awarded compensation of Rs 36.95 lakh for the death of her husband Anand, an electrician, in a road accident in Maval on June 26 last year, he said.

In the second case, Shabana Ansari (40) was awarded Rs 31.50 lakh for the death of her husband Mohammad Salim Ansari in a road accident in Thane on June 26 last year.

The highest compensation of Rs 75 lakh was awarded to one Bhavana Rajput whose husband Chetan died in a road accident on Eastern Express Highway in June 2017, the District Legal Services Authority official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
3
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022