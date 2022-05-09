Left Menu

Russian negotiator says peace talks with Ukraine are ongoing - Ifax

Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 14:03 IST
Vladimir Medinsky Image Credit: Wikipedia

Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said on Monday that peace talks with Ukraine had not stopped and that they were being held remotely, according to the Interfax news agency.

Moscow has accused Kyiv of stalling the talks and using reports of atrocities committed by Russian troops in Ukraine to undermine negotiations. Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

