Left Menu

6 shot, 3 fatally at a greater Atlanta condo complex: Police

PTI | Atlanta | Updated: 09-05-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 14:05 IST
6 shot, 3 fatally at a greater Atlanta condo complex: Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A shooting at a greater Atlanta condominium complex has left three people dead and three others wounded, police said, adding no arrests were immediately made.

Police in Dekalb County said the six people were shot on Sunday night at the complex near Clarkston, a community in a suburb east of Atlanta.

Lt. Shane Smith, a county police spokesman, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that people calling 911 reported shots fired shortly before 8 p.m. on Sunday at the Brandon Hill condominium complex and that arriving officer found five people had been shot, three fatally.

The newspaper report added that the two wounded persons were taken to hospitals with serious injuries and a sixth shooting victim arrived later at a hospital in the area.

The condition of the sixth victim wasn't immediately known and police did not immediately release the names of the victims or other details of what had happened.

Smith told the newspaper that no suspect or suspects were in custody later on Sunday night following the shooting, adding police detectives were interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence.

A dispatcher handling after-hours police calls early on Monday told The Associated Press she had no statement or additional information for immediate release.

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
3
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022