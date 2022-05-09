Two Baul folk artists killed, six injured as car rams into a vehicle in Bengal

Two Baul folk artists were killed and six others injured, some of them critically, as the car carrying them rammed into an empty stationary vehicle in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Monday, police said.

The accident took place in Jatiakali in the New Jalpaiguri police station area when the members of the folk artistes' group were returning to Chakdaha in Nadia district after their performance in Tufanganj in Cooch Behar district, an officer said.

The injured were rescued and admitted to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, where the condition of some of them is stated to be critical, he added.

