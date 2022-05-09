Haryana woman found dead in North Goa hotel; cops to file FIR as kin claim foul play

An FIR will be filed in connection with the death of a woman from Faridabad in Haryana in a North Goa hotel last month after her kin raised suspicion on circumstances surrounding her demise, a senior police official said on Monday.

Nidhi Gupta, who had come for a vacation to Goa last month, was found dead in a hotel in North Goa, and police at the time had registered a case of unnatural death, he said.

''Her family members expressed suspicion over her death. The sub-divisional magistrate was conducting an investigation as she had died within seven years of marriage. We will procure probe documents from the SDM and we will file an FIR in the matter,'' Superintendent of Police (North) Shobit Saxena told reporters.

Incidentally, her brother Punit Garg had claimed through social media posts that she was being harassed after marriage and had accused her husband of wrongdoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)