SC stays proceedings before HCs in matters involving challenges to IT Rules

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 15:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court Monday stayed further proceedings before the high courts in matters involving challenges to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 or Cable TV Networks (Amendment) Rules 2021.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and A S Oka passed the order while hearing a batch of petitions, including those raising the issue of hate speech and seeking regulations for OTT (Over the top) platforms.

"We direct stay of further proceedings pending before the high courts in the respective cases or to be filed hereafter until the next date of hearing involving a challenge to the IT Rules or Cable TV (Amendment) Rules, which are the subject matter of proceedings in these cases," the bench said and posted the matter for hearing on May 19.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the bench that there are several petitions in the matter pending before the apex court.

He said some high courts have stayed the statutory regulations and the Centre has filed special leave petitions (SLPs) against those orders. "Can your lordships consider granting stay so far as transfer petitions are concerned so that no further orders are passed," Mehta said.

The bench also issued notices on the petitions before it in which notices were not yet issued.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

