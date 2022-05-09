Left Menu

Slain gangster Vikas Dubey's properties attached

Over a dozen properties worth Rs 67 crore belonging to the slain gangster Vikas Dubey were attached here on Monday.Dubey was killed in a police encounter in July 2020, days after he and his men gunned down a DSP and seven other policemen in Kanpurs Bikru village.

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 09-05-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 15:35 IST
Slain gangster Vikas Dubey's properties attached
  • Country:
  • India

Over a dozen properties worth Rs 67 crore belonging to the slain gangster Vikas Dubey were attached here on Monday.

Dubey was killed in a police encounter in July 2020, days after he and his men gunned down a DSP and seven other policemen in Kanpur’s Bikru village. The written orders for the attachment of all properties under the Gangster Act were issued by the district magistrate’s court following a report of the superintendent of police (Kanpur Outer). The properties worth Rs 67 crore were allegedly earned through illegal means. The attached properties were in the name of Vikas Dubey, his wife Richa Dubey, other family members and close relatives, DM Neha Sharma said. The properties were located in Kanpur Dehat and Lucknow besides Kanpur, the DM said.

''I have made a written requests to the district magistrates of Kanpur Dehat and Lucknow to appoint the receivers having rank of sub-divisional magistrate or tehsildar (revenue officer) for these properties,'' she said. The evaluation of 13 immovable properties situated in Kanpur, Kanpur Dehat and Lucknow was done with the help of the Public Works Department (PWD) and the district administration, said a senior police official. On July 3, 2020, eight police personnel, including a DSP, were gunned down in Bikru village by Vikas Dubey and his men. Seven people were injured in the attack after a police team entered the village to nab Dubey. Dubey was arrested by the Ujjain Police on July 9 from the premises of the Mahakal Temple there. A day later, he was killed in a police encounter after he allegedly attempted to flee while being taken to Kanpur from Ujjain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
3
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022