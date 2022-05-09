Tehsildar booked for corruption in Bareilly

A case of corruption has been registered against the tehsildar of Bareilly Sadar and his orderly for allegedly demanding Rs 5 lakh from a man to protect his plot of land from land mafia. District Magistrate Shivakant Dwivedi has suspended the attendant, and attached the tehsildar to the collectorate.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said Sadar tehsildar Sher Bahadur Singh, his orderly Abrar, and another man were booked under charges of corruption on Sunday at Kotwali Police Station.

According to police, a complaint was filed by one Virendra Singh Bisht, a retired bank manager from Veer Sawarkar Nagar, on May 5 alleging he was under threat from land mafia, who were trying to wrest his 720 square metre plot from him.

Bisht had also submitted a complaint at the tehsildar's office for measurement of his land.

Tehsildar Sher Bahadur Singh told Bisht to meet his orderly Abrar. The orderly demanded Rs 5 lakh in bribe for giving the possession of the land, police said.

On April 25, Pradeep Yadav, an associate of Bisht gave Rs 1.80 lakh to Abrar, and made a video of the transaction to show as evidence, police said.

