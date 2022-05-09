Russia says it destroyed U.S.-made radar system in Ukraine
The Russian defence ministry said on Monday that its forces had destroyed a U.S.-made counter-battery radar station near the eastern Ukrainian town of Zolote.
The United States and other NATO allies have been supplying increasingly heavy weapons to help Ukraine defend itself against the Russian forces that entered in February.
