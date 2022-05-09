Juvenile apprehended for thrashing 70-year-old

A 70-year-old beggar was allegedly beaten up by a juvenile after an argument in the Mehrauli area, police said on Monday.

The injured was identified as Mohd Abdul Sattar Khan who used to beg in front of a dargah near Pahalwan Dhaba in Mehrauli, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said, "On Sunday at 8.58 am, a PCR call was received at Mehrauli police station about an injured elderly man lying in front of a dargah near Pahalwan Dhaba''.

On reaching the spot, Khan was found lying unconscious with injuries on his face and head, she said.

The juvenile, who also begged for a living, was apprehended and a case was registered under section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code, the DCP said.

Khan was rushed to AIIMS Trauma center, she said.

A broken tooth and Aadhar card of the victim was found on the spot, she said.

''During questioning, the juvenile disclosed that he had an argument with the elderly man and during which the man slapped him. The juvenile then got angry and thrashed the elderly man,'' Jaiker said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)