Left Menu

Juvenile apprehended for thrashing 70-year-old

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 15:41 IST
Juvenile apprehended for thrashing 70-year-old
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A 70-year-old beggar was allegedly beaten up by a juvenile after an argument in the Mehrauli area, police said on Monday.

The injured was identified as Mohd Abdul Sattar Khan who used to beg in front of a dargah near Pahalwan Dhaba in Mehrauli, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said, "On Sunday at 8.58 am, a PCR call was received at Mehrauli police station about an injured elderly man lying in front of a dargah near Pahalwan Dhaba''.

On reaching the spot, Khan was found lying unconscious with injuries on his face and head, she said.

The juvenile, who also begged for a living, was apprehended and a case was registered under section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code, the DCP said.

Khan was rushed to AIIMS Trauma center, she said.

A broken tooth and Aadhar card of the victim was found on the spot, she said.

''During questioning, the juvenile disclosed that he had an argument with the elderly man and during which the man slapped him. The juvenile then got angry and thrashed the elderly man,'' Jaiker said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
3
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022