Zelenskyy: Ukraine to soon have Victory Day
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a video address to the war-ravaged nation on Monday, marking the defeat of the Nazi Germany in the World War II, and promising that Ukraine will soon have two Victory Days. We will never forget what our ancestors did in World War II. In total, the war claimed at least 50 million lives, Zelenskyy said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a video address to the war-ravaged nation on Monday, marking the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II, and promising that Ukraine will soon have "two Victory Days." "We will never forget what our ancestors did in World War II. Where more than 8 million Ukrainians died. And every fifth Ukrainian didn't return home. In total, the war claimed at least 50 million lives," Zelenskyy said. "We don't say we can repeat.''' Zelenskyy stressed that "soon there will be two Victory Days in Ukraine." "And someone will not have even one left. We won then, we will win now, too,'' he said, in reference to Russia's war against Ukraine.
