Six arrested with lethal weapons in Bengaluru

Six people belonging to two different gangs were arrested and petrol bombs, a country pistol and sharp-edged weapons were seized from them, police said.The gangs were planning to attacks on each other and create social unrest, the police added.Those arrested have been identified as Mohammed Azeemuddin, Syed Hussain, Syed Sikandar, Syed Asgar, Fayazulla and Munawar, police said. Azeemuddin and Fayazulla are notorious criminals and are part of different gangs.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-05-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 16:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Six people belonging to two different gangs were arrested and petrol bombs, a country pistol, and sharp-edged weapons were seized from them, police said.

The gangs were planning to attack on each other and create social unrest, the police added.

Those arrested have been identified as Mohammed Azeemuddin, Syed Hussain, Syed Sikandar, Syed Asgar, Fayazulla and Munawar, police said. During police interrogation, it came to light that Azeemuddin had evicted Fayazulla from his house and the latter wanted to take revenge for it. Azeemuddin and Fayazulla are notorious criminals and are part of different gangs.

