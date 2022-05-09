Left Menu

China's Xi tells German Chancellor all efforts must be made to avoid Ukraine conflict from intensifying

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 09-05-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 16:34 IST
China's Xi tells German Chancellor all efforts must be made to avoid Ukraine conflict from intensifying
Chinese President Xi Jinping (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China's President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday that all efforts must be made to avoid the Ukraine conflict turning into an "unmanageable situation", Chinese state radio reported.

"All efforts must be made to avoid the intensification and expansion of the Ukraine conflict, which could lead to an unmanageable situation," Xi said in the video call, according to the report.

Xi also invited Germany to participate in the Global Security Initiative, a broad and vague framework Xi put forward last month that upholds the principle of "indivisible security", a concept invoked by Russia to justify its attack on Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
3
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022