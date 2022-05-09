China's Xi tells German Chancellor all efforts must be made to avoid Ukraine conflict from intensifying

China's President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday that all efforts must be made to avoid the Ukraine conflict turning into an "unmanageable situation", Chinese state radio reported.

"All efforts must be made to avoid the intensification and expansion of the Ukraine conflict, which could lead to an unmanageable situation," Xi said in the video call, according to the report.

Xi also invited Germany to participate in the Global Security Initiative, a broad and vague framework Xi put forward last month that upholds the principle of "indivisible security", a concept invoked by Russia to justify its attack on Ukraine.

