Ghaziabad: Man attempts self-immolation at collector's office

Distraught over the failure of police to trace his kidnapped daughter, a 50-year-old man on Monday tried to immolate himself in front of the district magistrate.

Dharmendra Kumar, a resident of Sector-23 Sanjay Nagar of Madhuban Bapu Dham area, poured petrol on his clothes and tried to immolate himself at the collectorate office. District magistrate RK Singh with the help of policemen deputed there stopped him and handed him over to the police. Kumar was reportedly angry with the police who have not been able to trace his minor daughter.

Additional superintendent of police (first) Nipun Agarwal said that an FIR was registered on April 18 in the case against a man on charges of kidnapping. He has been detained for questioning, he said. The girl had left home with two of her friends to go to Noida but did not return. Police is trying to trace her through electronic surveillance and manual intelligence, Agarwal said. After the immolation attempt, the security of the DM office has been enhanced, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)