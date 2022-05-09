French court upholds but shortens prison sentence against former Prime Minister Fillon -French media

A French appeals court on Monday upheld but shortened the prison sentence a lower court inflicted on former conservative Prime Minister Francois Fillon for embezzling public funds in a scandal that wrecked his 2017 run for president, French media reported.

TV station BFM TV and newswire AFP reported that the court sentenced Fillon to five years in jail, four of them suspended.

