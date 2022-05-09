G7 says process for selecting new Hong Kong leader underscores wider rights concerns
The selection process for a new chief executive in Hong Kong is a source of grave concern and underscores wider worries about fundamental freedoms there, a G7 statement said on Monday.
"The current nomination process and resulting appointment are a stark departure from the aim of universal suffrage and further erode the ability of Hong Kongers to be legitimately represented," a joint G7 statement published on the British government website said.
