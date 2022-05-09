2 arrested with 1 quintal beef in UP village

Two people were arrested with one quintal of beef in Purva village, police here said on Monday.

Sattan and Azad were arrested from a house raided based on a tip-off about cow slaughter, Sub Inspector, Gosaiganj Police Station, Bhimbali Yadav said. Two other people fled taking advantage of darkness, he said.

Besides the meat, sharp-edged weapons were also found on the accused, which were seized, Yadav said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)