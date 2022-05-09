Left Menu

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-05-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 17:50 IST
France's Macron: wants more majority votes for certain EU policy areas
French President Emmanuel Macron Image Credit: ANI
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that he wanted more majority votes for certain European Union (EU) policy areas, and that there was a need to reform EU texts in order to become more effective.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had said earlier on Monday that unanimity voting on key EU policy areas no longer made sense if the EU wanted to be able to move faster.

European Union citizens would like the 27-nation bloc to become fairer, show greater solidarity, lead the fight against climate change and make swifter decisions, even if it means scrapping the need for unanimity on some issues, an EU report showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

