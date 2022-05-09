BRIEF-UAE Allocates 11.5 Billion Dirhams For Housing Loans- Dubai Ruler On Twitter
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 09-05-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 17:55 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
* UAE ALLOCATES 11.5 BILLION DIRHAMS FOR HOUSING LOANS, PART OF ZAYED HOUSING PROGRAMME - DUBAI RULER ON TWITTER
