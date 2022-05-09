Left Menu

Four men held, 25 motorcycles worth over Rs 10 lakh seized in Latur

PTI | Latur | Updated: 09-05-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 18:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Four persons were arrested and 25 motorcycles valued at Rs 10.38 lakh were allegedly seized from them in Latur in Maharashtra, a police official said on Monday.

The arrests have solved motorcycle thefts registered in Latur, Osmanabad, and Solapur districts, Crime Branch Inspector Gajanan Bhatlawande said.

The official said a tip off was received about some people coming to the Renapur area on May 8 to sell stolen motorcycles, leading to the gang being busted in a joint operation by the Crime Branch and MIDC police station.

They have told police they were selling these vehicles through a fake Facebook account, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

