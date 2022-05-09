Four men held, 25 motorcycles worth over Rs 10 lakh seized in Latur
Four persons were arrested and 25 motorcycles valued at Rs 10.38 lakh were allegedly seized from them in Latur in Maharashtra, a police official said on Monday.
The arrests have solved motorcycle thefts registered in Latur, Osmanabad, and Solapur districts, Crime Branch Inspector Gajanan Bhatlawande said.
The official said a tip off was received about some people coming to the Renapur area on May 8 to sell stolen motorcycles, leading to the gang being busted in a joint operation by the Crime Branch and MIDC police station.
They have told police they were selling these vehicles through a fake Facebook account, the official added.
