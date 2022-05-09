Left Menu

MP: District CMHO held for bribery in Khandwa, woman official in Burhanpur

PTI | Khandwa/Indore | Updated: 09-05-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 18:37 IST
The Special Police Establishment (SPE) of the Lokayukta in Madhya Pradesh on Monday caught a senior health official for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a staff nurse who had sought a transfer, an official said.

In another case, a woman official with the Madhya Pradesh Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana was caught for bribery in Burhanpur.

''Khandwa's Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) DS Chouhan was caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from complainant Savita Jharwade, a staff nurse. As per the complainant, he had demanded Rs 40,000 to facilitate her transfer from the community health centre in Chhaigaon Makhan to Khandwa,'' Lokayukta's Deputy Superintendent of Police Praveen Baghel said.

In the second case, project manager Sarita Swamy of Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana in Burhanpur district was caught red-handed while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 25,000 from Assistant Block Development Manager Vijay Pawar for allocation of government funds and payment of dues.

Chouhan and Swamy have been booked in separate cases under Prevention of Corruption Act, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

