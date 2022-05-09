DYFI National Conference from May 12

CPI(M)'s youth arm DYFI on Monday said that it will hold its 11th four-day national conference from May 12, which will commence with a public meeting on that day at Esplanade here.

Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) West Bengal state secretary Minakshi Mukherjee said that a rally seeking justice for Maidul Islam Midya, who died of injuries sustained during a clash with the police at a rally here in February, 2021, would commence from the ''martyred'' party worker's house at Kotulpur in Bankura district a day before and merge at the public meeting on May 12.

''Delegates from all parts of the country will participate in the huge public meeting along with supporters and workers from within Bengal to highlight demands for our right to employment and other issues relating to livelihood,'' she said addressing a press conference here.

To be held at EZCC in Salt Lake, the venue will be named Diego Maradona Nagar in memory of the legendary footballer who died in November, 2020.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, his West Bengal state unit counterpart Mohd Salim and DYFI national general secretary Abhay Mukherjee will be present at the conference which will culminate on May 15, Mukherjee said.

