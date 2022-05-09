US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slides at open as rising bond yields hit growth stocks

Wall Street's major indexes opened lower on Monday as rising U.S. Treasury yields amid prospects of aggressive monetary policy tightening weighed on growth stocks, with the sentiment taking a hit from fears of an economic slowdown in China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 214.2 points, or 0.65%, at the open to 32685.17. The S&P 500 fell 42.1 points, or 1.02%, at the open to 4081.27, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 221.6 points, or 1.82%, to 11923.029 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)