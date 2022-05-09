US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slides at open as rising bond yields hit growth stocks
Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 19:08 IST
Wall Street's major indexes opened lower on Monday as rising U.S. Treasury yields amid prospects of aggressive monetary policy tightening weighed on growth stocks, with the sentiment taking a hit from fears of an economic slowdown in China.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 214.2 points, or 0.65%, at the open to 32685.17. The S&P 500 fell 42.1 points, or 1.02%, at the open to 4081.27, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 221.6 points, or 1.82%, to 11923.029 at the opening bell.
