Mumbai: 3 held for targeting women, senior citizens to snatch gold jewellery
- Country:
- India
Three members of a gang that targeted women and senior citizens to snatch gold jewellery have been arrested, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.
Khan Rashid Abdul (24), Khan Shabbar Niyaz Ahmed (29) and Tafshir Abbas Sayyed, residents of Deonar and Govandi, had last week snatched a gold chain worth Rs 1 lakh of 83-year-old Jayshree Jagdale, the Chembur police station official said.
''Their modus operandi is to travel in an autorickshaw with a fake numberplate. After last week's incident, we scanned CCTV footage extensively and nabbed them within 12 hours. Further probe into their crimes is underway,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
