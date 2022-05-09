Left Menu

Mumbai: 3 held for targeting women, senior citizens to snatch gold jewellery

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-05-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 19:28 IST
Mumbai: 3 held for targeting women, senior citizens to snatch gold jewellery
  • Country:
  • India

Three members of a gang that targeted women and senior citizens to snatch gold jewellery have been arrested, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

Khan Rashid Abdul (24), Khan Shabbar Niyaz Ahmed (29) and Tafshir Abbas Sayyed, residents of Deonar and Govandi, had last week snatched a gold chain worth Rs 1 lakh of 83-year-old Jayshree Jagdale, the Chembur police station official said.

''Their modus operandi is to travel in an autorickshaw with a fake numberplate. After last week's incident, we scanned CCTV footage extensively and nabbed them within 12 hours. Further probe into their crimes is underway,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
3
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
4
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022