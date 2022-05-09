Left Menu

Japan foreign minister meets S.Korea's foreign minister nominee

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 09-05-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 19:35 IST
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi met the foreign minister nominee for South Korea's new administration, Park Jin, on Monday and agreed to improve bilateral ties, a Japanese foreign ministry official said.

The two agreed that strategic cooperation between Japan, South Korea and the United States is more necessary than ever, the official said, citing North Korea issues and the Ukraine war.

Hayashi is visiting Seoul to attend the inauguration ceremony for South Korea's new president, Yoon Seok-yeol, on Tuesday.

