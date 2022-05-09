Japan foreign minister meets S.Korea's foreign minister nominee
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 09-05-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 19:35 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi met the foreign minister nominee for South Korea's new administration, Park Jin, on Monday and agreed to improve bilateral ties, a Japanese foreign ministry official said.
The two agreed that strategic cooperation between Japan, South Korea and the United States is more necessary than ever, the official said, citing North Korea issues and the Ukraine war.
Hayashi is visiting Seoul to attend the inauguration ceremony for South Korea's new president, Yoon Seok-yeol, on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea key for Europe to manage fallout from China-U.S. rivalry, report says
South Korean president-elect's team meets Japan's Kishida
Japan's PM, South Korean delegation agree to improve bilateral ties
Games-PGA Tour winners Im, Kim to headline South Korea's Asian Games golf team
Biden to visit South Korea and Japan in May, White House says