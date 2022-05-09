Left Menu

SC notice on Meru Cabs' appeal accusing Ola of 'predatory pricing'

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice on a plea filed by Meru Cabs challenging the Competition Commission of India (CCI) order rejecting the plea alleging Ola Cabs abused its dominant position and indulged in predatory pricing in country's cab-hailing market.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 19:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice on a plea filed by Meru Cabs challenging the Competition Commission of India (CCI) order rejecting the plea alleging Ola Cabs abused its dominant position and indulged in predatory pricing in country's cab-hailing market. A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai sought a response from the CCI and company-owned Ola Cabs on Mumbai-based Meru Cabs' appeal.

Meru Cabs had approached the top court challenging the order of the CCI which dismissed its complaint alleging abuse of dominant position by Ola Cabs. It has accused Ola of abusing its dominant position in the Bengaluru market by indulging in predatory pricing and violating the competition law.

In 2015 Meru Cabs approached the Competition Commission of India and in 2017 the CCI rejected Meru's claims and held that Ola was not in a dominant position in Bengaluru. The National Company Appellate Tribunal on January 7, 2022, approved the CCI's order by dismissing Meru's appeal against it. (ANI)

