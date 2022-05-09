Mexico's president says investigation underway after incident at Mexico City airport

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday an investigation was underway after an incident at the Mexico City International Airport, after a video reportedly taken over the weekend showed a plane almost landing on an already-occupied runway.

Lopez Obrador said the director of the Navigation Services in the Mexican Air Space (SENEAM), Victor Hernandez, resigned. Local press has reported that Hernandez quit following a series of worrying recent incidents in Mexico City's airspace.

