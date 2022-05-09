Mexico's president says investigation underway after incident at Mexico City airport
Updated: 09-05-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 19:51 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday an investigation was underway after an incident at the Mexico City International Airport, after a video reportedly taken over the weekend showed a plane almost landing on an already-occupied runway.
Lopez Obrador said the director of the Navigation Services in the Mexican Air Space (SENEAM), Victor Hernandez, resigned. Local press has reported that Hernandez quit following a series of worrying recent incidents in Mexico City's airspace.
