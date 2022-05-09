Left Menu

Indian working in Dubai held for stalking, sending lewd messages to Gurugram woman

A 30-year-old UP resident working as domestic servant in Dubai was arrested for sending a woman sexually charged messages and stalking her through mobile phone, police here said on Monday.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 09-05-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 20:06 IST
Indian working in Dubai held for stalking, sending lewd messages to Gurugram woman
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old UP resident working as domestic servant in Dubai was arrested for sending a woman sexually charged messages and stalking her through mobile phone, police here said on Monday. The man was arrested on Sunday when he returned to Delhi from Dubai, they said. He was produced in a city court on Monday and was sent to judicial custody, police said. Sahjeb Ali, the accused, belongs to Rampur district in UP, and was working as a domestic servant at a Sheikh's house in Dubai, they said. Police started investigating him after a woman filed a complaint on February 1 alleging she was getting lewd messages from him and was being stalked. “I got a message on my WhatsApp number. He continued making video calls and send obscene messages and videos. I asked him to stop this nonsense but he did not stop. Then I moved to police,” said the Manesar-based woman in her complaint. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused under section 354-D (stalking) of the IPC and section 67 of the IT Act at Women Police Station, Manesar.

During the investigation, it was found that the accused had gone to Dubai from Delhi. The police then got issued a look out circular (LOC) against him. Police nabbed him from the airport when they got to know from airport authorities that he was returning from Dubai on Sunday.

“The accused claims that he doesn't know the woman and he started sending her obscene messages and videos after she replied to her initial messages,” said Aarti, SHO Women Police Station, Manesar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
3
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
4
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022