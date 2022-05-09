Nagpur man killed over illicit affair

A history-sheeter was killed in Bhaldarpura area of Nagpur allegedly over an illicit relationship, police said on Monday.

Vijay Ankush Taywade was allegedly killed on Sunday by Akshay alias Papa Sanjay Buxare, Suraj alias Batya Dhapolkar and Abhay Sunil Satpute, all three of whom have been arrested, a Ganeshpeth police station official said.

''One of the accused suspected Vijay, a history-sheeter, was having an affair with the former's wife. This may have led to the murder. A case has been registered and further probe is underway,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)