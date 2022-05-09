Left Menu

Woman passenger held at Pune airport for smuggling gold worth over Rs 26 lakh

PTI | Pune | Updated: 09-05-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 20:29 IST
Woman passenger held at Pune airport for smuggling gold worth over Rs 26 lakh
Pune Customs officials seized smuggled gold worth over Rs 26 lakh from a woman passenger at the Lohegaon international airport here and arrested her and the receiver.

According to Customs officials, the passenger had landed at the airport on May 5 from Dubai. ''During the detailed examination, it was found that the passenger has smuggled 500 grams of 24-carat gold valued at Rs 26.45 lakh in the form of crude bangles and chains,'' said a Pune Customs official on Monday.

He added that one more person who had come to receive the passenger was also arrested.

The duo was booked under various sections of the Customs Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

