Hybrid terrorist arrested from J&K's Baramulla: Police

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-05-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 20:41 IST
Security forces arrested a ''hybrid'' terrorist from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday and seized arms and ammunition from his possession, police said.

During routine vehicle checking at a mobile checkpost set up near Baramulla's Juhama crossing, the security forces intercepted a man who, on seeing them, tried to flee, a police spokesperson said.

However, the man was tactfully apprehended by the alert personnel, the police spokesperson said, adding that he was identified as Tawheed Ahmad Haroon, a resident of Baramulla's Delina Ghat.

Incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including a pistol, a pistol magazine and nine live rounds, were seized from his possession, the police spokesperson said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested terrorist had obtained the illegal arms and ammunition with the intention to carry out terror activities in Baramulla and its adjacent areas, he added.

A case has been registered and investigation taken up, the police spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

