Plea in Gujarat HC seeks probe in Khambhat city clashes by CBI or CID

A group of Muslim community members on Monday approached the Gujarat High Court seeking a direction for transfer of probe into the communal violence in Khambhat city of Anand district on Ram Navami from the local police to either the state CID-Crime, the CBI or any other ''independent agency''.

Four petitioners, who described themselves as ''victims'' of the communal violence at Khambhat last month, in their plea sought the court's direction for action against police officers for not investigating an FIR filed by complainants from the minority community.

They have also sought adequate compensation for loss of life (one person was killed) and damage to properties, said their lawyer Anand Yagnik.

During the violence, five shops, a building and a house were looted, while a dargah (tomb/shrine of a Muslim saint) was also damaged, claimed the petitioners.

Private properties owned by the petitioners were among those damaged during the clashes, they said in the plea.

Two FIRs were registered following the violence, one each by complainants from Hindu and Muslim communities.

No progress has been made by the investigating officer in the FIR filed by members of the minority community, alleged the plea and claimed bias in probe.

''Such behaviour of the investigating officer smacks of malice, dishonesty, impropriety and bias. His action is manifestly arbitrary and therefore strikes at the very heart of secularism, equality before law and equal protection of law,'' said the petition, seeking transfer of the investigation from the Khambhat police to the state CID-Crime, the CBI or any other ''independent agency''.

