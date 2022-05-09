Left Menu

CJI allows SCBA to use SC auditorium

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 20:50 IST
CJI allows SCBA to use SC auditorium
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Monday said that the Chief Justice of India N V Ramana has allowed it to use the new auditorium of the apex court for the farewell function of Justice Vineet Saran.

The SCBA President Vikas Singh had written a letter to the CJI last week seeking permission to use the new auditorium.

''Justice NV Ramana, Chief Justice of India has accepted our request to provide an auditorium in C-block, New Additional Building, Pragati Maidan for the farewell function and we are extremely thankful to him for the same,'' SCBA circular said.

It also said that this would be the first time that a farewell function organised by SCBA would be held in the auditorium.

The farewell function is scheduled to be held on May 10.

The SCBA also requested its members to follow Covid protocol and wear a mask during the function.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
3
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
4
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022