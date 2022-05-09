CJI allows SCBA to use SC auditorium
The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Monday said that the Chief Justice of India N V Ramana has allowed it to use the new auditorium of the apex court for the farewell function of Justice Vineet Saran.
The SCBA President Vikas Singh had written a letter to the CJI last week seeking permission to use the new auditorium.
''Justice NV Ramana, Chief Justice of India has accepted our request to provide an auditorium in C-block, New Additional Building, Pragati Maidan for the farewell function and we are extremely thankful to him for the same,'' SCBA circular said.
It also said that this would be the first time that a farewell function organised by SCBA would be held in the auditorium.
The farewell function is scheduled to be held on May 10.
The SCBA also requested its members to follow Covid protocol and wear a mask during the function.
