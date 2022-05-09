Left Menu

Encounter breaks out in J-K's Shopian

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-05-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 21:02 IST
An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Pandoshan area of the district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened firing on the security forces, who retaliated.

There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side, the police official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

