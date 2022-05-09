Following are the top stories at 9 pm NATION: DEL75 LDALL SEDITION Sedition law will be re-examined, Centre tells SC; also urges apex court not to invest time in examining its validity again New Delhi: The Centre on Monday said it has decided to ''re-examine and re-consider'' the sedition law by an “appropriate forum”, in a change of stance just two days after stoutly defending the colonial era penal law, and also urged the Supreme Court not to ''invest time'' in examining the validity of its provisions once again.

DEL28 DL-ENCROACHMENT-3RDLD SHAHEEN BAGH Protests erupt as bulldozers roll into Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, return without action New Delhi: Protests erupted at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh on Monday with hundreds of people, including women, opposing an anti-encroachment drive of the SDMC as bulldozers rolled into the area in the presence of a huge number of police personnel, even as the civic body team was forced to return without carrying out the exercise.

DEL57 BIZ-LIC-LD IPO LIC IPO subscribed nearly 3 times; govt raises Rs 21,000 cr New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation's IPO, the country's biggest public offer, was subscribed 2.95 times on the last day of offer period on Monday, helping the government mobilise about Rs 21,000 crore.

DEL49 CONG-LD RUPEE FREEFALL-ICU Re in ''ICU'' under Modi, PM cannot hide eco, social realities forever: Congress on rupee free fall New Delhi: With the Indian rupee falling to an all-time low, the Congress on Monday shot a barb at the Modi government, saying the Indian legal tender is in the ''ICU''.

DEL58 UGC-SHARDA UGC seeks report from Sharda University on 'objectionable' question about similarities between Hindutva, fascism New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) sought a report from the Sharda University on Monday about an ''objectionable'' question asked by it in an exam on similarities between Hindutva and fascism.

DEL52 LDALL INDIGO IndiGo incident: DGCA forms fact-finding team; airline CEO offers to buy electric wheelchair for specially-abled child New Delhi: India's aviation regulator DGCA has formed a three-member team to conduct a ''fact-finding enquiry'' into IndiGo recently barring a specially-abled child from boarding a flight at the Ranchi airport as he was in a ''state of panic'', officials said on Monday.

MDS9 KA-LOUDSPEAKERS-2NDLD SUPRABHATA Hanuman Chalisa, Suprabhata played in several K'taka temples; govt to issue directions to implement SC orders Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Monday gave directions for strict implementation of the Supreme Court order regarding use of loudspeakers at mosques for 'azaan' even as some Hindu groups launched a campaign against its use across the state early morning.

MDS3 PD-LD-HINDI DMK protests against 'Hindi imposition' in JIPMER, Tamilisai asserts Tamil given priority Puducherry: The Opposition DMK in Puducherry on Monday staged a protest against the alleged imposition of Hindi in the centrally-administered JIPMER, prompting Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to hold discussions with officials, before insisting there was no such imposition and that the regional language Tamil was being accorded due priority.

DEL22 ED-JH-IAS OFFICER ED summons J'khand IAS officer Pooja Singhal in money laundering probe New Delhi/Ranchi: The ED has summoned Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal for questioning on Tuesday in Ranchi in connection with a money laundering probe linked to alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds and other charges, officials said.

CAL11 TR-BRUS-REHABILITATION Displaced Brus from Mizoram to be resettled in Tripura by Aug: Union min Agartala: Union minister Pratima Bhoumik on Monday said all Bru families who were displaced from Mizoram would be resettled in Tripura by August this year.

LEGAL: LGD15 SC-LD DEMOLITION Can't entertain plea at behest of political party: SC on plea against demolition in Shaheen Bagh New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday refused to entertain a plea filed by CPI(M) against the demolition drive by South Delhi Municipal Corporation in Shaheen Bagh here, saying it cannot interfere with the anti-encroachment drive at the instance of a political party.

LGD2 DL-COURT-RIOTS Jahangirpuri violence: 'Utter failure' on part of Delhi police, says court New Delhi: A Delhi court has observed that there was “utter failure” on the part of Delhi Police in stopping the unauthorised Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri last month that triggered communal clashes in the locality.

LGD27 DL-COURT-TERROR Delhi court acquits five LeT members, including Pak resident, in terror case New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) A Delhi court on Monday acquitted five alleged members of terror organisation Lashkar­-e-Taiba (LeT), including one Pak national being linked to the terror outfit, in a case of allegedly committing terror act during Delhi Assembly elections, saying there was no incriminating piece of evidence against them and prosecution has failed to prove its case. LGD25 UP-COURT-LAKHIMPUR Politicians shouldn't make irresponsible remarks: HC; denies bail to four Lakhimpur accused Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court on Monday said political people holding high positions shouldn’t make ''irresponsible statements'' and need to conduct themselves in a manner befitting their status and the dignity of their office.

