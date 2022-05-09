Gang involved in ATM card swap scam busted in J-K's Samba, six held

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday claimed to have busted a gang involved in ATM card swapping in Samba district with the arrest of six people, all residents of Punjab.

The action followed a complaint lodged at Vijaypur police station about incidents of swapping of cards at ATM kiosks and fraudulent withdrawal of money, a police spokesman said.

He identified the arrested accused as Rahul Kumar, Krishna Yadav, Suresh Kumar, Sahib Saini, Dharminder Saini and Khalil Mia – all residents of Kapurthala in Punjab.

A total of 62 ATM cards of different banks, Rs 10,000, a sharp-edged weapon (Khukri) and a vehicle were seized from those arrested, the spokesman said, adding a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act was registered against the six and further investigation is on.

