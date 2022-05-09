Left Menu

Union Minister holds discussion with Pondy CM on fishermen welfare

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-05-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 21:14 IST
Union Minister of State for Fisheries L Murugan called on Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy here on Monday and held discussions on welfare measures for fishermen.

Murugan later held interactions with Speaker R Selvam, PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan, Agriculture Minister C Djeacoumar and legislators of constituencies in the coastal belt, a release from the Chief Minister's office said.

The legislators urged the Union Minister to take steps to facilitate implementation of various centrally sponsored schemes for welfare of fishermen in Puducherry.

Murugan explained about various measures taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take care of fishermen. He said that a separate department for fisheries had been created by the NDA government headed by Modi.

The minister assured that the Centre would consider the grievances expressed by the legislators for the welfare of fishermen here.

Officials from Department of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare, and Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma were among those who were present.

